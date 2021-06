Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 15:05 Hits: 15

Many prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting trial, and face a lack of access to medical treatment. Experts say their condition highlights the plight of inmates held in overcrowded jails in India.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-political-prisoners-in-india-suffer-under-squalid-conditions/a-57924125?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf