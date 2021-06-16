Many Iranians plan to boycott vote for a president without power

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 14:51 Hits: 13

Following the end of President Hassan Rouhani’s two terms in office, Iran goes to the polls on June 18 to elect a new president. But in a country where the Supreme Leader and the Revolutionary Guards hold more political, social and economic power than the president, many Iranians are boycotting the vote and demanding fundamental changes to the system.

