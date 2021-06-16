The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Many Iranians plan to boycott vote for a president without power

Category: World Hits: 13

Many Iranians plan to boycott vote for a president without power Following the end of President Hassan Rouhani’s two terms in office, Iran goes to the polls on June 18 to elect a new president. But in a country where the Supreme Leader and the Revolutionary Guards hold more political, social and economic power than the president, many Iranians are boycotting the vote and demanding fundamental changes to the system.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210616-many-iranians-plan-to-boycott-vote-for-a-president-without-power

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version