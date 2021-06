Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 15:27 Hits: 16

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has described the National Recovery Plan as the best approach to take the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/16/national-recovery-plan-vital-best-way-to-get-out-of-covid-19-pandemic-say-ministers