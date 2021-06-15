The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Been hitting the pipe a little too hard': Mike Pompeo mercilessly mocked for illegal drug pun rebrand

2024 GOP likely presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo, the Trump-era Secretary of State, has resurrected his old leadership political action committee, CAVPAC, and drawn attention to himself with what many see as a bad illegal drug pun.

The unfortunate tweet includes the word "pipehitter," and Pompeo's made-up definition: "someone who is unapologetically American, someone who fights for our future, someone who never gives an inch, someone who is dedicated to stand against the radical Left's agenda."



The new "pipehitter" theme signals Pompeo distancing himself from his former boss. He had tried to position himself as the logical successor to the "America First" movement, but for reasons unspecified Pompeo is now hewing to a different brand, one that is decidedly more "Pompeo."

While the new branding may have passed a Madison Avenue test, it did not pass the Twitter test.




















Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/06/mike-pompeo/

