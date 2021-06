Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 01:15 Hits: 6

U.S. President Joe Biden says if jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny were to die, it would be a “tragedy” that would damage Russia’s relationship with the United States and the rest of the world.

