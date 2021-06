Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 05:00 Hits: 6

NATO leaders warned on Monday that China presents “systemic challenges,” taking a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at Joe Biden’s first summit with an alliance that Donald Trump openly disparaged.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210615-nato-takes-tough-stance-on-china-at-biden-s-first-alliance-summit