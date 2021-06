Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:15 Hits: 7

LIMA (Reuters) - In Peruvian capital Lima, fear is spreading among the city's small but powerful urban elite about the likely election win of a little-known socialist teacher. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/15/stashing-cash-peru039s-urban-elite-panics-as-a-socialist-looks-set-to-clinch-presidency