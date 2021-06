Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 06:59 Hits: 8

Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing masks indoors on Tuesday, ending one of its last main restrictions as new COVID-19 infections continued to wane even as vaccinations tapered off after a record rollout.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-scraps-indoor-mask-order-as-covid-19-infections-wane-15018096