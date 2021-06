Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 14:15 Hits: 2

Rather than forever circling the wagons, NATO needs to develop its own ideas so that it can respond credibly to its adversaries’ proposals and restore its leadership role. As the alliance’s leaders gather this week, they must recognize that reviving the arms-control agenda is the key to members’ collective defense.

