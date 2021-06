Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:27 Hits: 7

A court in Kazakhstan's southern city of Shymkent has given a parole-like sentence to an activist after convicting him on charges of having ties with two banned opposition groups.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-mukhammedov-activist-convicted-dvk-koshe-ablyazov/31308475.html