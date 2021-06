Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 08:04 Hits: 7

A new survey by Transparency International has found that 29% of EU residents used well-connected friends or family to receive medical care during the pandemic. At least 6% of people paid bribes to access health care.

