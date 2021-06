Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 08:16 Hits: 6

A botched pandemic response, economic crisis and scandalous claims from a mafia boss: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is under fire. But as Turkey head to Baku for two "home games," could Euro 2020 be a lifeline?

