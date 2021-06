Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:17 Hits: 6

US President Joe Biden is seeking to garner the EU's support in countering perceived threats from Russia and China. Brussels, meanwhile, is demanding a swift end to trade tensions dating back even beyond his predecessor.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-meets-eu-leaders-as-lingering-trade-tensions-simmer/a-57896439?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf