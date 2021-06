Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:13 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is not bankrupt despite a court ruling dismissing his application for a stay on a summary judgment that requires him to pay RM1.69bil in tax arrears to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN). Read full story

