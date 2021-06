Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:17 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: It is not up to universities to decide if someone can sit for an exam or take part in the teaching and learning process (PdP) based on whether or not they have been vaccinated, says Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad. Read full story

