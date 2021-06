Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 08:44 Hits: 7

Israel's fledgling new government faced an early test Tuesday as Jewish ultranationalists prepared to march into annexed east Jerusalem, stoking tensions the UN has warned threaten a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-israel-government-faces-early-test-with-far-right-march-15018626