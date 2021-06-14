The Benefits of Bottom-Up Entrepreneurship

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

Bangladesh’s virtuous cycle of technology-aided development stems from decades of sustained state-NGO collaboration, combined with an emphasis on grassroots initiatives to empower female entrepreneurs. This model has also given the country an unexpected advantage in managing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

