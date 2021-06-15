News Roundup: Senate still stalled; G7 promises; ICE propaganda office scrapped

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 02:20 Hits: 10

In the news today: The G7 nations agree to steep cuts in carbon emissions, but offer few details on how to reach that goal. The Senate continues to vigorously and self-importantly do nothing. And the Biden administration scraps both a white nationalism-themed Trump propaganda project and the redirection of $2 billion in military construction funds towards Trump's Big Border Erection.

• Manchin, Sinema dither with Republicans on infrastructure; Sanders, Schumer move on reconciliation

• $2 billion swindled by the previous admin for border wall construction returned to Pentagon

• Biden admin shuts down ICE propaganda office that sought to further demonize immigrants

• G7 makes big climate pledges, but the details are lacking

• ‘It’s disturbing and it’s senseless’: Mass shootings rock 4 cities in 6 hours

• Could we see Trump Insurrection 2.0 this August?

• Now Ohio GOP wants to "asset test" the poor

