Ted Cruz brings lawsuit demanding Trump be able to pay himself back millions he gave to his campaign

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is further attempting to prove he's pals with Donald Trump after launching a lawsuit appealed to the Supreme Court that Trump and other candidates should be able to pay themselves back the millions of dollars they use to self-fund their campaigns.

Trump loaned his campaign $10.8 million in 2015, and by March 2016, he'd given his campaign $38 million. Trump even went so far as to claim that he was willing to spend as much as $100 million of his own money to win in 2016. He didn't ultimately give that much officially, but it was certainly a lot, particularly given the hush-money payments uncovered.

Cruz claims that the McCain-Feingold Law violates the First Amendment by limiting to $250,000 fundraising to repay loans a candidate makes to his or her own federal campaign.

