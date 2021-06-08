Over 1,300 Danes Infected With COVID-19 After Full Vaccination

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 12:52 Hits: 1

Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut (SSI) on Monday reported that 1,334 people were infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated between the beginning of the country’s vaccine rollout on Dec. 27, 2020, and June 1, 2021.

"This equates to 0.1 percent being infected despite vaccination, which is a very low number," said Camilla Foged, professor of vaccine design at the Department of Pharmacy at the University of Copenhagen.

"I would think it is because we have had a relatively strict shutdown, so the infection rate has been rather low. The vaccines have also brought the infection rate down," she said.

So far, 5,801 people have been confirmed infected with COVID-19 after receiving the first vaccine shot, and 66 percent of them contracted the virus within the first two weeks.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have mainly been administered in Denmark.

Since December, 23.4 percent of the Danish population has been fully vaccinated, and 40.9 percent of the citizens received at least one jab.

In the past 24 hours, the SSI registered 459 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths, bringing the national totals to 286,948 cases and 2,520 deaths.

