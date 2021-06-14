The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Survivor of Burkina Faso massacre: ‘They killed a baby and left its mother alive’

Survivor of Burkina Faso massacre: ‘They killed a baby and left its mother alive’ In early June, the Burkinabe village of Solhan was the scene of the deadliest terror attack the country had seen since 2015. Inhabitants in the restive region are now demanding the government do more to protect them from the steady rise in jihadist attacks. FRANCE 24 spoke to Amadou, a young villager who survived the horrific massacre that left at least 160 people dead.

