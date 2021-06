Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 09:53 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters): Marine biologists are investigating a mystery skin disease afflicting whitetip reef sharks in Malaysia, with some early reports suggesting rising sea temperatures could be to blame. Read full story

