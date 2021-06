Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 09:54 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Dhaya Maju LTAT Sdn Bhd has withdrawn its suit against the government and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong over a contract on the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project. Read full story

