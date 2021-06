Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 09:54 Hits: 3

Here are three news events - the G-7 summit, new Israeli leadership, and the French Open winner - from this past weekend (while you may have been attending a baseball game or a wedding, and enjoying an offline life). Also, what to look for in the news this week.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0614/Monday-Sunrise-Briefing-G-7-touts-democracy-over-autocracy?icid=rss