Syria Rejects US Declaration on Occupied Golan Heights

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 21:55 Hits: 1

Syria on Wednesday rejected statements by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken regarding the Syrian Golan which is occupied by Israel, and reiterated that this is and will continue to be its territory.

According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Blinken's pronouncements are part of Washington's continued and unlimited support for the occupying entity and its criminal aggressions.

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry ratified that history and international legitimacy reaffirm the Golan as Syrian Arab land and that the former President Donald Trump's administration's recognition of Israel's annexation is a further sign of its flagrant violation of international legitimacy and its resolutions and treaties.

Syria is waging a struggle to regain its occupied lands by all available means and considers it its legitimate right guaranteed by all international laws and charters. He further stressed that the US officials cannot and will not be able to harm this right.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, it is clear to the whole world that Israel is a usurper entity and its policy of expansion and aggression is the main cause of tensions and instability in the region, and is a serious threat to international security.

Siria manifiesta su rotundo rechazo a las declaraciones del secretario de estado estadounidense sobre el Golan sirio ocupado, afirmando que el Golan es y seguirá siendo territorio sirio @teleSURtv@temasteleSURpic.twitter.com/QzNFAvc6qJ June 9, 2021

"Syria expresses its categorical rejection of the U.S. Secretary of State's statements on the occupied Syrian Golan, affirming that the Golan is and will remain Syrian territory."

According to the text, the "foolish statements by U.S. officials" will not be able to harm this right or influence Syria's insistence on regaining its legitimate rights.

The Golan was occupied by Israel after the so-called Six-Day War in 1967 and included that territory in its legal system in 1981, for which it received the rejection of the international community.

In 2018, the government of former President Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the region in clear violation of international resolutions and the Security Council of the United Nations (UN).

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Syria-Rejects-US-Declaration-on-Occupied-Golan-Heights-20210609-0012.html