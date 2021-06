Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 07:34 Hits: 3

Iraqi authorities said Sunday the remains of 123 people killed by Islamic State group jihadists had been removed from a mass grave in a bid to identify them.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210614-iraq-opens-mass-grave-to-identify-victims-of-is-group-s-badush-prison-massacre