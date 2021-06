Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 02:11 Hits: 5

Nicaraguan police said Sunday that they had detained four more opposition figures in a roundup ahead of November presidential elections in which four would-be challengers of long-serving leader Daniel Ortega have already been held.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210614-nicaragua-arrests-four-more-opposition-figures-ahead-of-november-election