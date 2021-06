Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 06:30 Hits: 7

Sexual harassment and online sexual abuse has become “normalised” in English schools, inspectors said on June 8, with some girls contacted by up to 11 boys a night asking for nude or semi-nude images. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/06/14/sexual-abuse-normalised-in-uk-schools-as-boys-pester-girls-for-nudes