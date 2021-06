Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 20:45 Hits: 2

Bolivia's former acting president Jeanine Anez, arrested after coup allegations levelled by her predecessor and rival Evo Morales, denounced her status as a "political prisoner" in remarks posted to Twitter on Sunday.

