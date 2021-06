Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 22:53 Hits: 6

Israel’s parliament on Sunday (Jun 13) narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-swears-in-new-coalition-ending-netanyahu-long-rule-15008144