Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 05:07 Hits: 5

TARRYTOWN: The Westminster Dog Show crowned a Pekingese named Wasabi its "Best in Show" on Sunday (Jun 13), in the culmination of a reworked COVID-19 pandemic edition of the competition missing its usual pooch-loving crowds. Normally held in February, the show was delayed and moved from its home ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/westminster-dog-show-winner-wasabi-pekingese-covid-19-new-york-15010962