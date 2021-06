Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 11:19 Hits: 1

Recent cyberattacks on critical US infrastructure and companies have been blamed on Russian hackers. US President Joe Biden vowed to raise the issue during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin next week.

