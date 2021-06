Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 11:59 Hits: 3

Sharif Hassan Zaid and Bassem Awadallah were arrested in early April over an alleged plot against King Abdullah. The pair will stand trial accused of agitating to destabilize the monarchy

