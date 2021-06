Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 18:02 Hits: 3

A motley alliance of Israeli parties on Sunday ousted Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving prime minister, and formed a new government in a seismic shift in the country's turbulent politics.

