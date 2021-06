Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 17:08 Hits: 3

US President Joe Biden on Sunday (Jun 13) said the United States had restored its presence on the world stage as he used his first overseas trip since taking office to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries.

