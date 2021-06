Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 05:30 Hits: 6

The blast, in the central city of Shiyan, caused widespread damage to buildings and vehicles, and left several people trapped.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-several-dead-scores-hospitalized-after-gas-explosion/a-57870868?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf