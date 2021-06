Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 05:59 Hits: 6

Algeria held its first parliamentary election since a 2019 uprising. But the women-led Hirak movement boycotted the vote, citing repression and "old guard" networks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/algeria-election-gets-low-turnout-amid-opposition-boycott/a-57867670?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf