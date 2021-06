Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 06:25 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: The "jab first, register later” approach whereby people can walk into Covid-19 vaccine dispensing centres (PPV) for a jab before even registering is only for rural dwellers, says the Health Ministry. Read full story

