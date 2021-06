Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 07:26 Hits: 6

The Russian Ministry of Culture has refused to issue a distribution license for Romanian director Radu Jude’s film Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, which won the prestigious Golden Bear award for best film at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, known as the Berlinale.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-romania-film-berlinale-distribution-license-bad-luck-banging/31303672.html