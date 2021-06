Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 07:47 Hits: 6

The legislation is aimed at reining in the power wielded by Silicon Valley giants Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-lawmakers-unveil-5-bills-targeting-big-tech/a-57865526?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf