Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 07:53 Hits: 7

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was released from prison on Saturday after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during anti-government protests in the city in 2019.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210612-hong-kong-activist-agnes-chow-released-from-prison-on-protest-anniversary