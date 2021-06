Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 09:39 Hits: 7

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to delay lifting the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England as data shows a further rise in cases of the rapidly spreading Delta variant, British media reported. Johnson is due to announce on Monday (Jun 14) whether the planned lifting of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-pm-johnson-likely-to-delay-england-s-final-stage-of-covid-19-15000074