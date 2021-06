Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 02:37 Hits: 7

Prisoners in Belarus are exposed to "sadism on a daily basis" said the parents of Raman Pratasevich. The reporter was detained after his plane was forced to land in Minsk.

