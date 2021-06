Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 05:56 Hits: 6

Peru's disputed presidential vote had not shown any "serious irregularities", international election monitors said Friday, as the country's caretaker leader urged calm after five days of rising tensions without a result from the cliffhanger poll.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210612-no-serious-irregularities-found-in-peru-s-disputed-presidential-election