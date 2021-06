Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 05:50 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Shopping Malls Association has refuted claims that it has imposed a RM50 fee on its staff for on-site vaccinations, clarifying that the fee is for charges imposed by ProtectHealth Corporation for the administration of vaccines. Read full story

