Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 06:41 Hits: 6

KOTA BHARU (Bernama): The remand order for a police officer who is accused of raping a woman detainee, has been extended for another three days until Monday (June 14). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/12/remand-extended-for-cop-accused-of-raping-woman-detainee