KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Housing and Local Government Ministry has set up a call centre to contact individuals who fail to show up for their vaccination appointments. Read full story

https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/12/call-centre-set-up-to-contact-those-who-fail-to-show-up-for-covid-19-vaccination