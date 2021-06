Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 05:26 Hits: 8

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday (Jun 12) reported 84,332 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest in more than two months, data from the health ministry showed. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.4 million, while total fatalities are at 367,081, data ...

