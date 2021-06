Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 03:44 Hits: 1

Eight Asia-Pacific cities made it to the top ten of the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking of the world’s most liveable cities, helped in no small part by more effective pandemic responses in the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-s-most-liveable-cities-auckland-tops-chart-as-european-cities-tumble/a-57821603?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf