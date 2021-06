Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 13:44 Hits: 1

Rights groups have warned about increasing human trafficking as the pandemic pushes many vulnerable individuals to the brink. They say that despite closed borders, people are crossing illegally into China and Myanmar.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/vietnam-human-trafficking-on-the-rise-amid-covid/a-57853994?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf